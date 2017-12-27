Southington Public Library listings for the Dec. 29 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

December

Artist of the Month is Color Adult Coloring exhibit. An exhibit featuring work from members who attend the library’s Pages to Color meet-ups on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Exhibit features favorite coloring pages, cards, bookmarks and special drawings. In addition a fun poster of an old fashion town festival with hot air balloons and roller coasters colored by the groups will be on display.

January

Artist of the Month is Maria and Scott Colacrai. Scott and Maria Colacrai began dabbling in the arts at Artspace in Cheshire under the tutelage of Mally DeSomma. Scott’s pastels and paintings feature wildlife, native and tropical birds, and domestic animals. Maria’s acrylic paintings, inspired by trips, include canvases of landscapes, seascapes, and sunsets.

Scott and Maria Colacrai began dabbling in the arts at Artspace in Cheshire under the tutelage of Mally DeSomma. Scott's pastels and paintings feature wildlife, native and tropical birds, and domestic animals. Maria's acrylic paintings, inspired by trips, include canvases of landscapes, seascapes, and sunsets. Introduction to iPads. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 3 p.m. or Monday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m. Registration required. Reference librarian Nicole Kent leads a hands-on introductory class that covers basic information such as a physical overview, how to customize your settings, and how to use the camera, along with a number of useful, downloadable apps.

Vegan or Vegetarian For Everyone. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m. Join dietitian Marisa McCoy and children's librarian and real-life vegan Cindy Wall, for a discussion of vegetarian and vegan nutrition and cooking, including recipes and tastings.

Cooking the Books: Go Meatless. Thursday, Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Check out a library cookbook on January's topic, "Go Meatless! Vegan & Vegetarian Dishes," and then spend some time experimenting with it. Come to the program on the date posted, ready to share a dish and discuss your experience. If your experiments yield disastrous results, that's okay. Bring it along, anyway. Bring 16 copies of your recipe to share. Everyone will receive a binder.

Kidney Smart. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 4 p.m. Registration required. Nicole Amore will present a program on "What You Should Know About Kidney Disease"

Ongoing

Anime Club. Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime.

Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.

Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.

Gamers Gathering . Mondays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and spend a few hours playing your favorite board games and card games or trying new ones. Ages 13 and up.

Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over.

Pajama Jam. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. No registration. Drop-in evening storytime. The whole family will sing, dance, move, grove and listen to stories. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Stuffed animals are welcome.

Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.

Saturday Morning Movies . Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m. in the children's department. Popular kid's movies are shown.

Southington Sassy Skeins. Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 1 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts. Mentors will help get you started. Needles, yarn, and instruction books available.

Teen Chess Club . Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and pit your mind against other chess enthusiasts.

Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.

