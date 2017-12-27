Police blotter for the Dec. 29 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Dec. 12 to Thursday, Dec. 21:
- Kaimalkia Clinton, 35, of 22 Alexander Rd., Bloomfield, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Michael J. Buccelli, 46, of 787 North Colony Rd., Meriden, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drug and speeding.
- Samantha J. Stewart, 26, of 30 Seneca Rd., Wallingford, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- David Maran, 27, of 177 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with sixth degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Paul Bouyea, 51, of 712 Farmington Ave., Berlin, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with breach of peace.
- Terrance R. Berube, 38, of 158 Plum Orchard Rd., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drug.
- Lelanee Ma, 42, of 180 Meriden Ave., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Christian Aponterivera, 18, of 54 Locust St., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Jason Galonski, 32, of 175 Berlin Ave., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to grant the right of way, evading responsibility, third degree criminal mischief, failure to signal a turn, failure to obey a stop sign, and failure to drive in the proper lane.
- Michael Garcia Jr., 24, of 69 Hitchcock Rd., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and following too close.
- Torrie G. Hyde, 30, of 103 Kingswood Dr., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with first degree failure to appear. In a second incident, Hyde was charged with second degree failure to appear.