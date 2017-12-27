Miscellaneous listings for the Dec. 29 edition

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

BRISTOL

A NEW YEAR’S PARTY. With The Chaparrals. 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. BYOB. Dancing. Supper served at intermission. Noise-makers, hats, and streamers. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. RSVP. $40 per person. (860) 585-5411, www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

SOUTHINGTON

BOTTLE AND CAN DRIVE. 8 a.m. to noon at Recreation Park, next to the first concession stand. Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 32, which is sponsored by the Southington Lions Club and meets at the First Congregational Church of Southington.

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

SOUTHINGTON

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION. 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The theme of this year’s service is “Continue to Serve.” Guest speakers will be Missy Cipriano, of Southington Bread for Life, and Janet Mellon, of Southington Community Services. Special music will be provided by the Rev. Christopher P. Adams, chaplain at the Children’s Home of Cromwell. A reception will follow the service. More info, call (860) 628-8121.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 and 20; Feb. 3 and 17; March 3 and 17; April 7, 21, and 28; May, 5, 12, and 19; June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; July 7, 14, 21, and 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25; Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29; Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27; Nov. 3 and 17; Dec. 1 and 15.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.