Art listings for the Dec. 29 edition

NOW thru DEC. 31

SOUTHINGTON

ELLEN COUTURE EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association December artist of the month features paintings by Ellen Couture, entitled “The Season’s Beauty.” More info at southingtonartsandcrafts.com or southingtonorchards.org.

CT PLEIN AIR PAINTERS SOCIETY EXHIBIT. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. The December exhibit will showcase work from the Connecticut Plein Air Painters Society. The “plein air” concept encourages artists to leave their studios and enjoy the great outdoors while they work.

THURSDAY, JAN. 11

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

JAN. 1-31

SOUTHINGTON

AMY AMELIA WHITE EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association January artist of the month features oil and acrylic paintings by Amy Amelia White, entitled “Beauty from Ashes,” which features still life, animals, gardens, and landscapes. More info at southingtonartsandcrafts.com or southingtonorchards.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

THURSDAY, MAY 24

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRAWING COMICS WORKSHOP. Fridays, beginning July 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Learn how to draw in the style of your favorite comic books. For kids aged 6-13. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

SOCCA SMORGASBORG WORKSHOP. Mondays, beginning July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Sculpture, painting, drawing, pottery and more. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581