Obituary: Phyllis L. (Bouchard) Charette, 69

Phyllis L. (Bouchard) Charette, 69, of Cheshire passed away at her home on Saturday, December 23, 2017. She was the wife of Albert Charette.

Born August 10, 1948 in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Fay Adeline (Shaw) Bouchard.

Phyllis worked for many years at G.E. Madison.

In addition to her husband she leaves her son Craig A. Charette of Cheshire and her daughter, Rebecca Coogan and husband Daniel of Bristol and their son Kevin Coogan

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, 11 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.