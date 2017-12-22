Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Dec. 21

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Dec. 21. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights earned their first win of the season with a 49-45 victory over Farmington (2-1) at home. The Knights trailed by two points at the half and their offense struggled down the stretch after forcing a few turnovers against Farmington’s half-court trap, but their defense remained steadfast throughout the game and picked up in the fourth quarter. The Knights managed to hold on to a two-point lead inside of a minute to go in the contest after the Indians failed to convert three free throws, but the Indians had a shot to knot the score after grabbing a rebound off their own missed two-point jumper with 23.7 seconds. Following a timeout, a Farmington player drove the lane to the basket and was blocked on a double-team effort by Jeremy Mercier and Tim O’Shea, sending Andrew Lohneiss to the foul line where he sank a pair of free throws with 7.9 seconds to seal the win. Lohneiss paced the offense with 16 points off a pair of triples, going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. Ryan Gesnaldo was right behind Lohneiss with 15 points, all of which came in the form of three-pointers. Colin Burdette contributed with seven points. The Indians ended up going 11-for-21 from the foul line. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they travel to Shelton (0-1) on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and play in the Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 29. Southington is currently 1-1.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 55-32, at Farmington (5-0), which was their largest loss on the season thus far. Farmington is currently tied for first in Class L. The Knights trailed by 16 points at the half. Janette Wadolowski paced the offense with 15 points off a triad of three-pointers as the only Southington player in double digits. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they play in the Wolcott Holiday Tournament from Wednesday, Dec. 27 to Thursday, Dec. 28. Southington is currently 1-3.

Indoor Track & Field—Megan Biscoglio and Zachary Burleigh and represented Southington in pole vaulting at Glastonbury Indoor Meet at Glastonbury High School. Biscoglio broke her own school record of 11-feet that she set last season with a height of 11-feet-6-inches. Burleigh vaulted with a season and personal best of 13-feet-1-inch. The Knights will wrap up the week when they split up their varsity athletes for the Hartford Public Meet at Hartford Public High School and the Hillhouse Winter Relays at Hillhouse High School. Both meets are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23.

