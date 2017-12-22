Christmas service schedules for Southington churches

The following Southington Churches have announced their special service times for Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25):

Baptist

First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave, Southington

DEC. 24—10 a.m. Sunday service led by Rev. Sharon Holt. 6 p.m. Christmas Eve service with special music, scripture, and lighting of candles led by Rev. Sharon Holt.

Note: People are welcome to visit the Nativity display on the front lawn.

Central Baptist Church, 1505 West St, Southington.

DEC. 24—6 p.m. candlelight service.

DEC. 25—none.

Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning Street, Southington

DEC. 24—10 a.m. Sunday service. 4 p.m. Christmas Eve service.

Catholic

Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Southington.

DEC. 24—4 p.m. Christmas Eve mass. 12 a.m. (midnight) Christmas vigil mass.

DEC. 25—7:30 a.m. Christmas mass (English). 9 a.m. Christmas mass (Polish). 10:30 a.m. Christmas mass (English).

JAN. 1—9 a.m. mass (Polish). 11 a.m. mass (English).

The Church of St. Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd, Southington

DEC. 24—8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. masses.

DEC. 25—9 a.m. Christmas mass.

St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St, Southington

DEC. 24—7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. masses. 4 p.m. Christmas vigil masses at the church and the school. 11:30 p.m. Christmas midnight mass at the church.

DEC. 25—10 a.m. Christmas mass.

Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St, Plantsville

DEC. 24—10 a.m. mass with music by the parish choir. 4 p.m. mass with children’s Nativity tableau and parish family choir. 10 p.m. Solemn Mass of the Nativity of Our Lord and Savior with music by the parish choir.

DEC. 25—9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Christmas mass with music by the parish choir.

St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 254 Burritt St, Plantsville

DEC. 24—4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas vigil masses.

DEC. 25—9 a.m. Christmas mass.

Episcopal

St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St, Southington

DEC. 24—9 a.m. Sunday morning worship. 5 p.m. family Christmas Eve service. 10 p.m. Holy Eucharist.

DEC. 25—9 a.m. Christmas morning service.

Lutheran

First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St, Southington

DEC. 24—9:30 a.m. Eucharist worship.

Zion Lutheran Church, 531 Woodruff St, Southington

DEC. 24—9 a.m. Advent wreath lighting worship. 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. family Christmas celebrations. 11 p.m. carols and candlelight vespers.

DEC. 31—9 a.m. worship with Holy Communion.

Congregational

First Congregational Church, 37 Main St, Southington

DEC. 24—8 a.m. Chapel Communion. 10 a.m. Family Christmas pageant. 5 p.m. Contemporary Christmas. 10 p.m. Candlelight communion.

Note: All are wheelchair accessible.

Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St, Plantsville

DEC. 24—4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve family service. 11 p.m. traditional Christmas Eve service.

DEC. 24—10 a.m. Christmas Day worship service.

Methodist

Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St, Southington

DEC. 24—10 a.m. worship. 10 p.m. Christmas Eve service.

Non-Denominational

Tabernacle Christian Church, 1445 West St, Southington

DEC. 24—10 a.m. Christmas Eve service.

DEC. 31—10 a.m. New Year’s Eve service.

Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St, Plantsville

DEC. 22—7 p.m. Christmas service.

DEC. 23—5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas services.

DEC. 24—9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Christmas services.

DEC. 30—6 p.m. services.

DEC. 31—9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.

Note: All services will have special music, goodies, and coffee to share.

Is your religious community missing? To include your holiday services in future editions, please email the Southington Observer editor John Goralski at JGoralski@SouthingtonObserver.com at least two weeks prior to the event or call us at (860) 621-6751.