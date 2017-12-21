Obituary: William F. Brennan Jr., 52

William F. Brennan Jr., 52, of Southington, passed away on Monday December 18, 2017. He was the husband of Donna ( Henninger) Brennan. Bill was born on December 22, 1964 in Great Barrington , MA and was the son of the late William F. and Annette ( Mineo) Brennan Sr. Bill worked as mechanic at F&F Concrete in Plantsville.

Besides his wife he is survived by his four children Shawn Brennan and his wife Amanda, Danielle Brennan, Connor Brennan and Logan Brennan. Bill is also survived by a sister Susan Brennan, several nephews along with a great niece.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday December 26th from 5-8 from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Burial will be private. For directions and online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com