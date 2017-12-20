Southington Recreation Department listings for the Dec. 22 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

YOUTH MARTIAL ARTS PROGRAMS—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, Jan. 8-Feb. 17, at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. Class times vary by age group. Tiny Tiger program is for ages 3-4. Little Dragon program is for ages 5-6. Karate Kids program is for ages 7-12. Cost is $69 and includes a uniform. Class sizes are limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/MartialArts.

ADULT FITNESS CLASSES—Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 9-March 6, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., at the Kennedy Middle School gym, 1071 S. Main St. Low-high aerobics and strength training with free weights. Cost is $60 per person. Info and forms at www.southington.org/fitness.

DOUBLE DUTCH JUMP ROPE TEAM—Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 9-March 1, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Kelley Elementary School cafeteria, 501 Ridgewood Rd. Open to Southington resident boys and girls ages 8-14. Cost is $40 ($20 for each additional sibling). Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/DoubleDutch.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS)—Thursdays, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 26, and May 24, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Cost is $15 per class. Info and registration at www.southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

FUN SCIENCE CLASSES—Wednesdays, Jan. 17 to Feb. 28, 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., at the Southington Police Department’s education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Cost is $110. Students, aged 4-9, will learn about asteroids, chemical reactions, dinosaurs, earthquakes, volcanoes and more through discussion and hands-on projects. Sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department and Kids Corner. Class size is limited. Forms and info at www.southington.org/science.

ASTRONOMY CLASSES—Wednesdays, Jan. 17 to Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Southington Police Department’s education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Cost is $95. Students, aged 5-12, will learn about galaxies, nebulas, “dead stars,” black holes and more. Sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department and Kids Corner. Class size is limited. Forms and info at www.southington.org/astronomy.

SAFE BOATING & PERSONAL WATERCRAFT CERTIFICATION COURSE—Feb. 22, 27, and March 1, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., at the Southington Police Dept. education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Attendance is mandatory for all three days. No residency requirements. Must be at least 12 years of age. Cost is $20 per person. With successful completion, participants will need to purchase their certificates directly from the DEEP for an additional fee. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Info and registration at www.southington.org/boating.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

February

Feb. 14, Mohegan Sun Casino, $52.

March

March 18-26, Southern Cities: Savannah, Charleston & Myrtle Beach (overnight), $1,304-$2,404 pp.

April

April 5, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154.

April 6-8, Washington DC Cherry Blossom Festival (overnight), $334-$558.

April 7, Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, $84-$94.

June

June 16, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann, $154.

July

July 4, Macy’s Fireworks and Cruise, $254.

July 6-8, Gettysburg and Philadelphia (overnight), $344-$684.

July 14, Martha’s Vineyard, $114-$134.

July 14, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY, $120.

August

Aug. 11-12, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (overnight), $254-484.

Aug. 18, Saratoga Race Course, $102.

September

Sept. 16, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $130.

Sept. 22, Bourne Scallop Festival, $100.

Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.

October

Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.

Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.

Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.

Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

December