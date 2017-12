THURSDAY, DEC. 28

SOUTHINGTON

‘FRIDA KAHLO, LONG LIVE LIFE.’ 7 p.m. at Tabernacle Christian Church, 1445 West St. A play about Frida Kahlo, the celebrated Mexican painter. Directed by Hiram Marina, and adapted from the Spanish by Hiram Marina and Lauren Marina. Tickets are $15 ($12 for students). Available at the door or hirammarina.com.