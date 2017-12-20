Fire, Listings

Fire report for the Dec. 22 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 44 incidents from Monday, Dec. 4 to Monday, Dec. 11

Monday, Dec. 4

  • 3:51:26 p.m., West Queen St. and West St., Vehicle accident
  • 4:40:37 p.m., 310 Main St., No Incident found on arrival

Tuesday, Dec. 5

  • 2:54:58 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 2:57:12 p.m., Queen St. and I-84 Eastbound, No Incident found on arrival
  • 6:27:16 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

Wednesday, Dec. 6

  • 3:56:58 a.m., 109 Summer St., Alarm system sounded
  • 5:34:15 a.m., 11 Southington Ave., Wind storm, tornado, or hurricane
  • 6:35:34 p.m., 155 Woodberry Hill Dr., No Incident found on arrival

Thursday, Dec. 7

  • 10:02:32 a.m., 1821 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Alarm system activation
  • 11:07:36 a.m., 962 S. Main St., Rivers Edge, EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 1:54:13 p.m., 118 McKenzie Dr., Unauthorized burning
  • 3:28:24 p.m., 1611 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Good intent call
  • 3:42:11 p.m., Meriden Ave. and Stuart Dr., Vehicle accident
  • 4:28:30 p.m., 338 Meriden Ave., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
  • 4:39:33 p.m., 39 East St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 5:04:45 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
  • 5:40:38 p.m., 32 Russet Ln., Arcing, shorted electrical
  • 6:01:47 p.m., 400 Executive Blvd. North, Sprinkler activation

Friday, Dec. 8

  • 3:21:49 p.m., 894 S. Main St., Lock-out Building
  • 5:36:04 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit 29, Vehicle Accident
  • 8:26:13 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
  • 8:37:33 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Smoke detector activation

Saturday, Dec. 9

  • 12:26:15 a.m., 2180 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., No Incident found on arrival
  • 7:54:57 a.m., I-84 Eastbound and I-691 Eastbound, Exit 2, Oil or other combustible liquid
  • 10:51:55 a.m., 133 Kensington Rd., Vehicle Accident
  • 11:59:09 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
  • 12:22:08 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 1:00:55 p.m., I-84 Eastbound and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 1:17:24 p.m., Old Turnpike Rd. and Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident
  • 1:30:21 p.m., Jude Ln. and Commission St., Vehicle Accident
  • 3:13:17 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit 29, No Incident found on arrival
  • 3:30:17 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit 29, Vehicle Accident
  • 3:32:00 p.m., 343 Mount Vernon Rd., Vehicle accident
  • 3:55:29 p.m., 1564 Flanders Rd., Vehicle/pedestrian accident
  • 5:44:13 p.m., 165 Roxbury Rd., Smoke detector activation
  • 7:28:22 p.m., Main St. and Chestnut St., Vehicle Accident

Sunday, Dec. 10

  • 7:19:05 a.m., 482 Main St., Vehicle Accident
  • 8:20:52 a.m., 285 Queen St., Parent-Guardian Walk-in
  • 11:32:54 a.m., 306 Moore Hill Dr., Smoke detector activation

Monday, Dec. 11

  • 7:37:15 a.m., 131 W. Main St., Smoke detector activation
  • 10:00:23 a.m., Buckland St. and Mulberry St., Vehicle accident
  • 10:40:02 a.m., 410 Queen St., Price Chopper, Arcing, shorted electrical
  • 6:10:41 p.m., 87 Delahunty Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

