Fire report for the Dec. 22 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 44 incidents from Monday, Dec. 4 to Monday, Dec. 11
Monday, Dec. 4
- 3:51:26 p.m., West Queen St. and West St., Vehicle accident
- 4:40:37 p.m., 310 Main St., No Incident found on arrival
Tuesday, Dec. 5
- 2:54:58 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 2:57:12 p.m., Queen St. and I-84 Eastbound, No Incident found on arrival
- 6:27:16 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
Wednesday, Dec. 6
- 3:56:58 a.m., 109 Summer St., Alarm system sounded
- 5:34:15 a.m., 11 Southington Ave., Wind storm, tornado, or hurricane
- 6:35:34 p.m., 155 Woodberry Hill Dr., No Incident found on arrival
Thursday, Dec. 7
- 10:02:32 a.m., 1821 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Alarm system activation
- 11:07:36 a.m., 962 S. Main St., Rivers Edge, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 1:54:13 p.m., 118 McKenzie Dr., Unauthorized burning
- 3:28:24 p.m., 1611 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Good intent call
- 3:42:11 p.m., Meriden Ave. and Stuart Dr., Vehicle accident
- 4:28:30 p.m., 338 Meriden Ave., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 4:39:33 p.m., 39 East St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 5:04:45 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
- 5:40:38 p.m., 32 Russet Ln., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 6:01:47 p.m., 400 Executive Blvd. North, Sprinkler activation
Friday, Dec. 8
- 3:21:49 p.m., 894 S. Main St., Lock-out Building
- 5:36:04 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit 29, Vehicle Accident
- 8:26:13 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation
- 8:37:33 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Smoke detector activation
Saturday, Dec. 9
- 12:26:15 a.m., 2180 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., No Incident found on arrival
- 7:54:57 a.m., I-84 Eastbound and I-691 Eastbound, Exit 2, Oil or other combustible liquid
- 10:51:55 a.m., 133 Kensington Rd., Vehicle Accident
- 11:59:09 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
- 12:22:08 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 1:00:55 p.m., I-84 Eastbound and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 1:17:24 p.m., Old Turnpike Rd. and Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident
- 1:30:21 p.m., Jude Ln. and Commission St., Vehicle Accident
- 3:13:17 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit 29, No Incident found on arrival
- 3:30:17 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit 29, Vehicle Accident
- 3:32:00 p.m., 343 Mount Vernon Rd., Vehicle accident
- 3:55:29 p.m., 1564 Flanders Rd., Vehicle/pedestrian accident
- 5:44:13 p.m., 165 Roxbury Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 7:28:22 p.m., Main St. and Chestnut St., Vehicle Accident
Sunday, Dec. 10
- 7:19:05 a.m., 482 Main St., Vehicle Accident
- 8:20:52 a.m., 285 Queen St., Parent-Guardian Walk-in
- 11:32:54 a.m., 306 Moore Hill Dr., Smoke detector activation
Monday, Dec. 11
- 7:37:15 a.m., 131 W. Main St., Smoke detector activation
- 10:00:23 a.m., Buckland St. and Mulberry St., Vehicle accident
- 10:40:02 a.m., 410 Queen St., Price Chopper, Arcing, shorted electrical
- 6:10:41 p.m., 87 Delahunty Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS