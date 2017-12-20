Drunk driver arrested for accident on Oak Street

Jason Galonski, 32, of Southington, turned himself into the Southington Police Department on Monday, Dec. 18 for an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The warrant was a result of his involvement in a collision on Sept. 28, 2017.

The investigation revealed that Galonski was traveling south on Oak Street when his vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle. Galonski drove away from the scene and drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Oak Street and Academy Street before striking a large rock and a fire hydrant.

Galonski then turned south onto Academy Lane where he crossed the double yellow lines and struck a tree that was off the east side of the roadway. There his vehicle finally came to a stop. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment on non life threatening injuries. Police determined that he was intoxicated at the time.

Galonski was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, evading responsibility, failure to grant half of the highway, third degree criminal mischief, making an improper turn, failure to obey a stop sign, and failure to drive in the proper lane. He was released on a 1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Jan. 2.