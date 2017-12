It wasn’t all serious as Southington’s legislators gathered at the Southington Walmart on Monday, Dec. 11. State Rep. John Fusco (R-81), right, takes a moment to “clown around” with Valentine the Clown while Robin Taillie, left, rings the bell. Fusco, along with Rep. Rob Sampson (R-80) and Sen. Joe Markley (R-16), partnered with community volunteers to raise $27,490.25 duing the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. Walmart has pledged to match up to $25,000.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI