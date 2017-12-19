Weekly scoreboard for the Dec. 22 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 17. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Girls Basketball

RHAM 55, Southington 40

Monday, Dec. 11

At RHAM HS, Hebron

Southington 12 15 08 05 — 40

RHAM 15 12 14 14 — 55

SOUTHINGTON (40)—Brianna Harris, 0-0-0; Livvy Pizzitola, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 1-0-2; Allison Carr, 0-3-3; Madison Hulten, 3-0-6; Kelley Marshall, 4-1-10; Megan Mikosz, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 8-2-19. Totals: 16-6-40.

RHAM (55)—Lisa Baroncini, 2-5-9; Jackie Santella, 2-1-6; Jordan Synodi, 0-2-2; Gretchen Krom, 6-4-17; Sam Bodey, 0-0-0; Katie Shea, 4-0-8; Marissa Lee, 1-0-2; Anna Barry, 4-3-11. Totals: 19-15-55.

Three point field goals— SHS (2) : Marshall, Wadolowski. RHAM (2) : Santella, Krom.

Records—SHS, 0-1. RHAM, 1-0.

Southington 43, Hall 41

Thursday, Dec. 14

At Southington

Hall 09 08 09 15 — 41

Southington 12 08 05 18 — 43

HALL (41)—Olivia Deslauriers, 0-0-0; Lexi Gellerman, 2-1-5; Siobhan Boyle, 0-5-5; Madison Mandyck, 2-2-4; Jenna Zydamowicz, 1-5-7; Olivia Bonee, 6-2-15; Colleen Kennedy, 1-0-3. Totals: 12-15-41.

SOUTHINGTON (43)—Brianna Harris, 3-4-13; Livvy Pizzitola, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 1-0-3; Allison Carr, 1-2-4; Madison Hulten, 0-0-0; Kelley Marshall, 1-0-2; Megan Mikosz, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 9-3-21. Totals: 15-9-43.

Three point field goals— HHS (2) : Bonee, Kennedy. SHS (4) : Harris (3), Longley.

Records—HHS, 1-1. SHS, 1-1.

Ice Hockey

Tri-Town 3, Hall-Southington 2

Saturday, Dec. 16

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

Hall-Southington 00 02 00 — 02

Tri-Town 01 01 01 — 03x

First period—1, Michael Shuman (Andrew Gaines), TT, 11:20.

Second period—2, Drew Booth (Jake Albert), H-S, 9:22; 3, Sam Teel (Gaines, Zach Roy), TT, 7:19; 4, Booth (Miles Aronow), H-S, 5:16.

Third period—5, Gaines, TT, 4:59.

Shots—TT, 32. SHS, 42.

Saves—Zach Vargo, TT, 40. Zach Monti, H-S, 29.

Penalties—TT, 1 (2:00). H-S, 3 (6:00).

Records—TT, 1-0. H-S, 0-1.

Wrestling

Bristol Eastern 45, Southington 22

Wednesday, Dec. 13

At Bristol Eastern HS

120—Thomas Nichols, BEHS, pin Devin Lord, SHS, 1:40.

126—Carson Sassu, BEHS, pin Dawsen Welch, SHS, 1:07.

132—Jacob Cardozo, SHS, dec. Gabe Soucy, BEHS, 8-1.

138—Jason Brault, SHS, dec. Tyler King, BEHS, 8-2.

145—Shaun Wagner, SHS, dec. Noah Piazza, BEHS, 10-2.

152—Tagan Welch, SHS, dec. Justin Marshall, BEHS, 7-1.

160—Michael Barrett, BEHS, pin Tim Budnik, SHS, 2:13.

170—Paul Calo, SHS, pin Dylan Levesque, SHS, 1:01.

182—Caleb Chesanow, SHS, dec. Keegan Bartis, BEHS, 8-7.

195—Trinidad Gonzalez, BEHS, dec. Nick Truncali, SHS, 9-0.

220—Ethan Mathieu, BEHS, dec. Jacob Vecchio, SHS, 7-5.

285—Hidekel Mangual, BEHS, pin Jake Monson, SHS, 2:26.

106—Bryce Beebe, BEHS, pin Emmett Vitti, SHS, 0:49.

113—Jordon Champagne, BEHS, pin Caleb Brick, SHS, 1:01.

Records—SHS, 0-1. BEHS, 1-0.

Lancer Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 16

At Waterford HS

Outstanding wrestler: Paul Calo, Southington (170)

Team results—1, Southington, 217; 2, Killingly, 165.5; 3, Lyman Memorial-Windham Tech, 144; 4, New London, 121; 5, Waterford, 112; 6, Jonathan Law, 105.5; 7, Southington B, 97.5; 8, Ellis Tech, 79.5; 9, Griswold, 74; 10, East Providence (RI), 68; 11, EO Smith, 60; 12, Westerly (RI), 27; 13, Davies Career-Lincoln (RI), 4.

PLACE WINNERS

106—First place: Dan Charron, Killingly, dec. Naaji Powell-Keyton, New London, 7-6. Third place: Tegan McCourt, Jonathan Law, pin Jackson Cardozo, B Southington, 4:49.

113—First place: Caleb Brick, Southington, pin Asim Samuel, Killingly, 4:50. Third place: Joe Morgan, Waterford, tied Jeffry Stober, Lyman-WT (5-match rule).

120—First place: Dave Charron, Killingly, dec. Gavin Rickaby, Ellis Tech, 13-1. Third place: Eric Zane, Waterford, pin Tyler Francouer, Jonathan Law, 1:25.

126—First place: Mike Charron, Killingly, dec. Quinn Rogers, EO Smith, 3-1. Third place: Cooper Morissette, Killingly, tied Tyler Radack, Waterford (5-match rule).

132—First place: Sean Johnson, Ellis Tech, pin Jacob Cardozo, Southington, 3:30. Third place: Shayne McCourt, Jonathan Law, dec. Jackson Archer, Lyman-WT, 9-7.

138—First place: Ryan Hellman, East Providence, dec. Jason Brault, Southington, 5-3. Third place: Jared Swett, Lyman-WT, dec. Vashil Patel, Griswold, 2-1.

145—First place: Shaun Wagner, Southington, dec. Jason Jacaruso, Griswold, 7-2. Third place: Alexi Giantomidis, Jonathan Law, dec. Nayden Braga, East Providence, 3-1.

152—First place: Tagan Welch, Southington, pin Brady Holdredge, Westerly, 5:56. Third place: Derek Guida, Southington B tied Ryan Powers, Lyman-WT (5-match rule).

160—First place: Luther Wade, Waterford, pin Tim Budnik, Southington, 0:40. Third place: Marco Acorda, Jonathan Law, tied Greg Gosselin, Killingly (5-match rule).

170—First place: Paul Calo, Southington, dec. Mason LaFlam, Lyman-WT, 13-2. Third place: Derek Turner, Killingly, pin Luis Roriguez-Veras, New London, 0:59.

182—First place: Zach Caffrey, Killingly, dec. Isaiah Rivera, EO Smith, 3-2. Third place: Xavier Alvarez, New London, tied Luca Veneziano, Southington B (5-match rule).

195—First place: Jacob Commander, New London, pin Kevin Brocksom, Jonathan Law, 5:51. Third place: Joe Reihl, Lyman-WT, pin Johnny Falco, Griswold, 3:43.

220—First place: Noah Kimball, New London, pin Sebby Lombardo, B Southington, 0:38. Third place: Jayden Ellis, Griswold, tied Jacob Vecchio, Southington (5-match rule).

285—First place: Zachary Amaral, East Providence, pin Jake Monson, Southington, 5:14. Third place: Mike O’Connell, Lyman-WT, tied Hayden Minski, Ellis Tech (5-match rule).

Individual results: Lancer Invitational results

Indoor Track

Hillhouse Invitational Meet

Friday, Dec. 15 to Saturday, Dec. 16

At Hillhouse HS, New Haven

SELECTED GIRLS RESULTS

4x200m relay—(65 relays) 1, Windsor, 1:50.19; 2, Brien McMahon, 1:52.5; 3, East Hartford, 1:53.27; 4, Windsor, 1:53.51; 5, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Allie Brown, Samantha Przybylski), 1:53.56; 6, Berlin, 1:53.62.

4x800m relay—(42 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 10:02.93; 2, Weston, 10:04.8; 3, Immaculate, 10:06.31; 4, Rocky Hill, 10:31.89; 5, Wilbur Cross, 10:35.93; 6, Windsor, 10:39.61; 10, Southington (Brooke Lynch, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz), 10:50.62; 23, Southington (Lauren Verrilli, Grace Michaud, Payton Turnquist, Kailey Schmarr), 11:38.79.

55m hurdles—(35 athletes) 1, Ayesha Nelson, Hillhouse, 8.97; 2, Katherine Jacobs, NW Catholic, 9.05; 3, Carly Carpino, Avon, 9.25; 4, Nia Christi, St. Joseph, 9.63; 5, Olivia Johnson, St. Joseph, 9.73; 6, Vida Harris, Hillhouse, 9.81; 24, Victoria Godlewski, Southington, 11.72; 26, Julia McPherson, Southington, 11.95; 30, Lily Scalise, Southington, 12.45.

55m—(51 athletes) 1, Magnalen Camara, Amistad, 7.57; 2, Tia Marie Brown, Windsor, 7.61; 3, Nyimah Ambrose, Hillhouse, 7.73; 4, Cori Richardson, Windsor, 7.80; 5, Kiana Woods, NW Catholic, 7.84; 6, Elicia Colon, Bloomfield, 7.89; 8, Kayla Pelletier, Southington, 7.79; 17, Samantha Przybylski, Southington, 7.99; 35, Jenna Sheehan, Southington, 8.37.

1000m—(61 athletes) 1, Erin McGill, Glastonbury, 3:08.77; 2, Kaylen Hughes, Glastonbury, 3:12.86; 3, Angela Braga, Glastonbury, 3:13.49; 4, Jacqueline Guerra, Guilford, 3:14.46; 5, Emma Krebs, Shepaug Vall, 3:14.59; 6, Lilah Devine, Rocky Hill, 3:14.66; 31, Amanda Perkowski, Southington, 3:47.36; 32, Meghan Sheline, Southington, 3:47.57; 55, Alexa Chaltas , Southington, 4:19.14.

600m—(71 athletes) 1, Jillian Mars, Bloomfield, 1:42.31; 2, Emma Connolly, Immaculate, 1:44.04; 3, Jada Boyd, Hillhouse, 1:45.07; 4, Rebecca Samuel, Windsor, 1:45.63; 5, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 1:48.24; 6, Anne White, Rocky Hill, 1:49.17; 13, Anny Moquete Volquez,, Southington, 1:50.71; 23, Brooke Lynch, Southington, 1:54.46.

1600m—(69 athletes) 1, Kathleen Murphy, Weston, 5:27.18; 2, Rhiannon Richmond, Avon, 5:36.98; 3, Kathryn Shea, NW Catholic, 5:40.40; 4, Kayla Cohen, New Fairfiel, 5:41.00; 5, Emily Tressler, Newtown, 5:42.14; 6, Juliana Cancellieri, Berlin, 5:42.42; 29, Julia Michnowicz, Southington, 6:04.57; 35, Natalia Adamczyk, Southington, 6:12.23; 54, Kelly Koba , Southington, 6:39.88.

300m—(54 athletes) 1, Jillian Mars, Bloomfield, 42.07; 2, Nyimah Ambrose, Hillhouse, 43.57; 3, Camille McHenry, Windsor, 44.00; 4, Audrey Nelson-Mbiah, Rocky Hill, 44.54; 5, Lordina Onyina, Rocky Hill, 44.56; 6, Jalah Cooper, Windsor, 44.70; 13, Natalie Verderame, Southington, 46.41; 15, Allie Brown , Southington, 46.90; 33, Meghan Sheline, Southington, 49.31.

3200m—(35 athletes) 1, Meredith Bloss , Guilford, 11:21.42; 2, Kate Hedlund, Manchester, 11:38.65; 3, Kayla Cohen, New Fairfiel, 11:47.78; 4, Taylor Mascetta, Immaculate, 11:56.19; 5, Juliet Bussell, Brookfield, 12:01.45; 6, Hazel Hudson, New Fairfiel, 12:01.98; 33, Amy Chudy, Southington, 15:22.06; 34, Emma Angelillo, Southington, 15:26.53.

Distance medley—(5 relays) 1, Berlin, 13:48.04; 2, Southington (Kate Kemnitz, Brooke Lynch, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Laini Pizzitola), 13:57.84; 3, Enfield, 14:40.79; 4, Wilbur Cross, 15:08.62; 5, Derby, 16:04.73.

4x400m relay—(28 relays) 1, Hillhouse, 4:07.99; 2, Bloomfield, 4:15.29; 3, Windsor, 4:16.26; 4, Immaculate, 4:22.78; 5, Wilbur Cross, 4:23.48; 6, Windsor, 4:23.72; 18, Southington (Kylin Banks, Audrey Cantillon, Logan Fischer, Danielle Flynn), 4:57.03; 24, Southington (Kaitlyn DeLorenzo, Abigail Howard, Hannah Sousa, Jennifer Verrilli), 5:22.42.

High jump—(30 relays) 1, Monique Anderson, Bloomfield, 5’5”; 2, Hayley Dougela, Avon, 5’0”; 3, Patricia Mroczkowski, Berlin, J5’0”; 4, Allison Schneider, Conard, J5’0”; 5, Nia Christi, St. Joseph, J5’0”; 6, Shy-Ann Whitten, Bristol Cent, J5’0”; 9, Allie Brown, Southington, J4’10”; 10, Sydney Garrison, Southington, J4’10”; 20, Amanda Brocki, Southington, J4’6”.

Long jump—(75 athletes) 1, Carly Carpino, Avon, 17’7”; 2, Jahleah Harris, Bloomfield, 16’8.5”; 3, Peyton McNamara, Brien McMaho, 16’4”; 4, Monique Anderson, Bloomfield, 16’3”; 5, Allison Schneider, Conard, 16’1.5”; 6, Isabelle Provencher, Granby Memor, 15’9.5”; 11, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 15’2”; 12, Sydney Garrison, Southington, 15’1”; 42, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 12’10”.

Shot put—(66 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 39’5.5”; 2, Suzie Okoli, Wilbur Cross, 38’3.5”; 3, Sydney Mello, Lewis Mills, 35’7.25”; 4, Jalynn McCown, Hillhouse, 35’6.75”; 5, Leah Moore, Hillhouse, 35’3”; 6, Justyce Wilson, Bloomfield, J35’3”; 7, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 33’6.5”; 24, Julia Groll, Southington, 27’3”.

Triple jump—(10 athletes) 1, Monique Anderson, Bloomfield, 35’2”; 2, Kayla Clark, St. Joseph, 35’0”; 3, Carly Carpino, Avon, 34’10.5”; 4, Rachel Fleischer, Derby, 34’7.5”; 5, Olivia Johnson, St. Joseph, 33’3.5”; 6, Shayna Smith, Hillhouse, 32’0.25”; 7, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 31’7.5”; 9, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 26’11”.

SELECTED BOYS RESULTS

Event—(55 relays) 1, Windsor, 1:35.78; 2, Bristol Central, 1:37.25; 3, Wilbur Cross, 1:37.47; 4, Jonathan Law, 1:37.51; 5, Southington (Johnny Careiro, Kolby Rogers, Elijah Rodriguez, William Downes), 1:38.28; 6, Lyman Hall, 1:38.56; 7, Weston, 1:39.64; 8, Torrington, 1:40.14.

4x800m relay—(50 relays) 1, Lyman Hall, 8:37.82; 2, Weston, 8:39.00; 3, Glastonbury, 8:43.97; 4, Wilbur Cross, 8:57.05; 5, Bloomfield, 8:57.16; 6, Newtown, 9:00.33; 7, Southington (Joseph Verderame, Ryan Slesinski, Matthew Penna, Jeffrey Hannigan), 9:06.90; 34, Southington (Robert Cantillon, Mike Dorsey, Marcel Pratt, Lucca Riccio), 9:06.90.

55m hurdles—(28 athletes) 1, Deshaune Poole, Hillhouse, 8.05; 2, John Gardner, Hillhouse, 8.18; 3, Elijah Rodriguez, Southington, 8.34; 4, Jaymin Torres, Middletown, 8.45; 5, Rapheal Joseph, Hillhouse, 8.57; 6, Lorenzo Garcia, NW Catholic, 8.66; 27, Craig McPherson, Southington, 11.29.

55m—(52 athletes) 1, Jaylon Nealy, Bloomfield, 6.70; 2, Alex Pratcher III, Jonathan Law, 6.74; 3, Jayvon Freeman, Wilbur Cross, 6.82; 4, Neal Eley, Hillhouse, 6.94; 5, Adam Muzsi, Rockville, 6.95; 6, Trey Bradshaw, Middletown, 6.99; 13, William Downes, Southington, 7.05; 28, Anthony Penta, Southington, 7.29.

1000m—(61 athletes) 1, Robert Ottens, Lyman Hall, 2:43.94; 2, Christian Lestik, Newtown, 2:44.30; 3, Jacob Smith, Glastonbury, 2:44.61; 4, Samuel Wilcox, Glastonbury, 2:45.83; 5, Kyle Hotchkiss, Kennedy, 2:47.49; 6, Kyle Smith, Manchester, 2:47.93; 13, Shane Leone, Southington, 2:52.56; 21, Ryan Slesinki, Southington, 2:56.33; 29 Lucca Riccio, Southington, 3:02.99.

600m—(94 athletes) 1, Marcus Manson, Windsor, 1:24.75; 2, Manasseh Bekele, Hillhouse, 1:26.46; 3, Matthew Christe, Immaculate, 1:27.70; 4, Matt Marino, Jonathan Law, 1:27.98; 5, Talib McBride, Hillhouse, 1:28.05; 6, Devin Hall, East Hartfor, 1:28.63; 46, Marcel Pratt, Southington, 1:39.98; 49, Teagan Duffy, Southington, 1:40.83; 65, Tyler Salzillo, Southington, 1:44.37.

1600m—(80 athletes) 1, Tim Lautenbach, Weston, 4:27.94; 2, Alexander Klarer, Darien, 4:40.01; 3, Elias Field, Nonnewaug, 4:43.88; 4, Michael Stamm, NW Catholic, 4:45.78; 5, Connor McNerney, Immaculate, 4:46.84; 6, Musa Hussain, Wilbur Cross, 4:47.43; 18, Matthew Penna, Southington, 4:56.09; 74, Benjamin Hoffman, Southington, 5:58.22.

300m—(50 athletes) 1, Andrew Rison, Glastonbury, 36.52; 2, Blake Jandreau, Lyman Hall, 37.19; 3, Jonathan Lewis, Lewis Mills, 37.20; 4, Michael Zannis, St. Joseph, 37.68; 5, John Mudgett, Lewis Mills, 37.81; 6, Anish Rajamanickam, Avon, 38.25; 18, Joseph Verderame, Southington, 40.31; 34, Casey Selinske, Southington, 41.37; 44 Tyler Salzillo,, Southington, 42.91.

3200m—(45 athletes) 1, Tim Lautenbach, Weston, 9:50.30; 2, Connor McNerney, Immaculate, 10:01.04; 3, Ben Carlson, Middletown, 10:01.05; 4, Anthony Golino, New Fairfiel, 10:09.09; 5, Musa Hussain, Wilbur Cross, 10:09.77; 6, Matt Lecky, Middletown, 10:14.95; 8, Conner Leone, Southington, 10:20.60; 37, Ryan Asido, Southington, 12:01.60; 45, Matthew Tumolo, Southington, 13:42.12.

4x400m—(31 relays) 1, Hillhouse, 3:32.51; 2, Lyman Hall, 3:40.11; 3, Bristol Central, 3:40.29; 4, Wilbur Cross, 3:42.20; 5, Immaculate, 3:42.31; 6, Windsor, 3:42.59; 18, Southington (Jake Beaupre, Zachary Burleigh, Daniel Butlien, Casey Selinski), 4:05.30; 25, Southington (Christian Cahill, Evan Riddick, Jack Kastner, Braeden Laframboise), x4:22.28.

High jump—(48 athletes) 1, Joseph Wojciechowski, Conard, 6’2”; 2, George Stoughton, Wethersfield, J6’2”; 3, Zachary Crebbin, Newtown, 6’0”; 4, Sam Chicha, Weston, J6’0”; 5, Conor McGill, Glastonbury, 5’10”; 6, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 5’8”; 15, Jack Terray, Southington, J5’8”; 21, Jake Beaupre, Southington, 5’4”.

Pole vault—(19 athletes) 1, Zachary Burleigh, Southington, 13’0”; 2, Aiden Jasinski, Newtown, J13’0”; 3, Jake Lavalette, Glastonbury, 11’6”; 4, Dylan Dingivan, Granby Memor, 11’0”; 5, Jack Sevigny, Glastonbury, J11’0”; 6, Zachary Koslosky, Naugatuck, J11’0”; 9, Casey Selinske, Southington, 10’0”.

Long jump—(71 athletes) 1, Dyshon Vaughn, Career Magne, 22’0”; 2, Keon Lawrence, Granby Memor, J22’0”; 3, Eric Colleran, Glastonbury, 21’6.5”; 4, Neal Eley, Hillhouse, 21’2”; 5, Jas’yn Jones, Wilbur Cross, 20’9.5”; 6, George Stoughton, Wethersfield, 20’9”; 19, Jack Terray, Southington, 18’10”; 24, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 18’7”; 34, Anthony Penta, Southington, 17’9”.

Shot put—(71 athletes) 1, Michael Browning, RHAM, 54’1.75”; 2, Aaron Williams, Bloomfield, 46’6.75”; 3, Osbourne Richards, Middletown, 43’11.75”; 4, Keegan Jarvis, Southington, 43’3.75”; 5, Justin Abe, Jonathan Law, 42’8.5”; 6, Nate Quaye, Manchester, 42’4”.

Triple jump—(11 athletes) 1, Dyshon Vaughn, Career Magne, 44’3”; 2, Sean Dixon-Bodie, Bloomfield, 43’6.5”; 3, Kamren Watkins-Hunter, Bloomfield, 39’4”; 4, Zachary Tilsch, Avon, 39’2.5”; 5, David Abadom, Rocky Hill, 38’7”; 6, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 38’2”; 8, Ian Agnew, Southington, 37’2”; 10, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 35’4.5”.