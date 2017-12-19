Obituary: Thomas W. Murray, 70

Thomas W. Murray, 70, of Southington passed away on Saturday, Dec. 16th at HOCC in New Britain. He was the beloved husband of Kathryn (Rossi) Murray for 50 wonderful years.

He was born in Peekskill, NY on April 13, 1947, the son of the late Thomas and Frances (Bourdette) Murray. He had been a systems engineer for IBM and more recently he ran his own IT consultant firm. Tom was a 4th degree officer of the Knights of Columbus Isabella Council 15. He also was a volunteer firefighter for many years in both Southington Company #1 and Verplanck, NY fire departments. He coached his children’s various teams in the Southington youth sports leagues.

Tom was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church where he served on the parish council and also was active in many other parish ministries. He was a 2016 recipient of the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation from the Archdiocese of Hartford, CT, and served as a volunteer at Bread for Life.

In addition to his wife Kathy he is survived by his children Lisa Famiglietti and husband Jeffrey of Southington, Heather Ayers of Southington, as well as Brian Murray and wife Li of East Haddam. He is also survived by his seven cherished grandchildren Elena, Erin, Jenna and Reid Famiglietti, Logan Ayers, Siera and Killian Murray. He also leaves his sister Judy Haight of Sterling VA, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 23rd at 11 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Friday from 3-7 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to CT Brain Tumor Alliance, PO Box 37051, West Hartford, CT 06317 or the K of C Scholarship Fund.

