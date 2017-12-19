Obituary: Richard ‘Dick’ Fortunato, 88

Richard “Dick” Fortunato, 88, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 peacefully surrounded by his family at his home. He was the husband of Grace Rose (Mannino) Fortunato for 65 years.

Dick was born on June 17, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Vincent J. and Mafalda (DeRosa) Fortunato. He was a student of Georgetown University and a graduate of New York University. Dick was a US Army veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a Lieutenant in the Signal Corps. Following his service, he joined Seiko Corporation, where he worked for over 20 years, ultimately as a Vice President of Marketing and Sales. After his retirement, Dick began writing for several different publications, and this became his passion. He was a parishioner at St. Dominic Church and was very committed to supporting the church and the St. Dominic community. He was actively involved with Bread for Life, STEPS, United Way of Southington, Southington Community Services and Relay for Life, and he was widely recognized for his services to the community. He also served on the Board of Directors and taught computer classes at the Calendar House of Southington. He was a proud member and fourth degree knight of the Knights of Columbus Isabella Council #15, and the American Legion Kiltonic Post #72.

In addition to his wife Grace, he is survived by his five sons, Vincent Fortunato and wife Karen of Kensington, Joseph Fortunato of Chicago, IL, Richard Fortunato and wife Deborah of Cromwell, Robert Fortunato and wife Lizette of Bridgeport and Stephen Fortunato and wife Karen of Farmington, and his cherished grandchildren Gregory, Lindsey and husband Robert and Allison. He also leaves a sister Ann Marie Rumpke of Hempstead, NY and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers, Alfred and Vincent Fortunato.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 22nd at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd, Southington CT, at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Thursday, Dec. 21st at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington, CT, from 5-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dick’s memory to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Southington, CT 06489, The United Way of Southington, PO Box 546, Southington CT 06489, or Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington, CT 06489.

