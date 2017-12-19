Obituary: Linda M. (Esposito) Repko, 75

Linda M. (Esposito) Repko, 75, formerly of Danbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at her home. She was the loving wife of Louis Repko for 57 years and has lived in Southington for the last 9 years.

Born February 8, 1942 in Danbury, she was the daughter of the late Domenick and Yolanda (Testa) Esposito. Linda graduated from Danbury High School in Danbury and the Americo’s Academy of Beauty Culture.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her two daughters; Robin Manginelli and her companion Christopher Sutton of Durham, CT and Luanne Calvo and her companion Matt Saravo of Fall River, MA; two grandchildren, Briana Mabginelli of Cromwell and Nicholas Calvo of Fall River, MA. She also leaves her Uncle Harry Esposito of Southbury and her sisters-in-law, Barbara and her husband Peter Perrelli of Largo, FL and BettyAnne and her companion Eric Geier of New Milford, her brother-in-law James Reed of Middlebury. She leaves her beloved cat Snickers and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lynn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who took care of her family, her father when he was injured and her mother for eight years until she passed, all while raising a firefighter’s family.

A graveside service will be held Friday 11 AM at St. Peter's Cemetery, Danbury. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington.