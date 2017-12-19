Obituary: Judith P. Salerno, 77

Judith P. Salerno, 77, died on Sunday, December 17, 2017 peacefully at home. Born in Meriden on January 5, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Papallo. She had resided in Meriden most of her life until moving to Southington. Judith attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School and Meriden High School. Mrs. Salerno was employed by Permanent Savings Bank, Worth’s Department Store and Meriden-Wallingford Hospital before retiring in 1998. She was a parishioner of Mt. Carmel Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Perry and her husband Roger; her three sons, Keith Salerno and his wife Suzanne, Joseph Salerno and his wife Susan and Mark Salerno and his wife Kim; four grandchildren, Eric Sylvester and his fiancé Justine Graham, Olivia Salerno, Jack Salerno and Sydney Salerno. She was predeceased by her brother, Frederick Papallo.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450 on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care, 271 Finch Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.