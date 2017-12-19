Obituary: Donald A. Carey, 82

Donald A. Carey, 82, of Southington, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 14, 2017. He was the husband of the late Beverly Carey, whom he missed dearly over the past four years.

Born in New Britain, Donald was the son of the late Edwin and Mary (Anastasio) Carey. He was a patriotic US Army Veteran. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the City of New Britain as a civil engineer. Donald loved time spent with his family, often cooking for his family on holidays. He enjoyed bowling, solving crossword puzzles and cherished the time spent vacationing with his family at Westbrook Beach.

Donald is survived by his two loving daughters: Jill and her husband Jeffrey S. Cambridge of North Attleboro, MA, and Lynn Carey-Morse and her partner Greg Aiello of Wolcott; also four grandchildren: Joshua, Allison, Ryan, and Nathan. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Carey and his wife Nancy of FL, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Edwin “Nicky” Carey Jr. Funeral services with military honors will be held in the spring.

