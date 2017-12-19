Marcheselles to be honored with Betty Kroher Humanitarian award

Leonard and Meliney Marcheselle will be remembered for their longtime volunteer work as this year’s Betty Kroher Humanitarian Spirit Award winners. The couple will be honored in a ceremony to take place during the memorial blood drive hosted by St. Dominic Church, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Leonard died on Sept. 18 at age of 85, followed 21 days later by the death of his wife, also 85. The two had been married for 64 years and lived in Southington for nearly five decades.

“The Marcheselles offered so much of their time for more than half their lives and made it look effortless,” said Thomas Chute of the award committee. “They were such valued members of the community; very dignified and wonderful people whose love for Southington was clear in everything they did.”

The couple had been active in civic and political circles since they moved to Southington with their three daughters in 1968. Leonard Marcheselle held elected office well into his 70s, having served at various points on the Board of Finance, Town Council and Board of Education. A former chairman of the Republican Town Committee, he led the year-long Southington bicentennial program in 1979. He was active with the local Elks lodge, American Legion and the Kiwanis.

Meliney Marcheselle retired as the school system’s personnel manager in 1998. She volunteered in several capacities for more than 40 years, most notably as a charter member of the Southington Emblem Club.

“Len and Meliney were very grounded in balancing life at home and knowing they wanted to make a difference in the community,” said Christopher Fortier of the award committee. “Whether they knew it or not, they were an inspiration to dozens of people who followed in their footsteps. We just wish they were here so we could show our gratitude.”

This is the first Betty Kroher Humanitarian Spirit Award presented posthumously. Kroher, who died in 2016, was the first and only executive director of the former Southington Red Cross chapter. Since the award debuted in 2013, recipients have included Walter Hushak, the Southington Fire Department, Bread for Life and James Senich.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will take place at 5 p.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd.

For more information on donating blood during the drive, visit www.redcross.org.