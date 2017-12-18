Shoplifter at Shop Rite found with drug paraphernalia

Police were called to Shop Rite, at 750 Queen St., for a shoplifting incident on Dec. 14, and it led to the arrest of David Maran, 27, of Bristol for theft and drug paraphernalia.

Loss prevention employees at Shop Rite observed Maran entering the store and selecting merchandise from the shelves and adding it to his shopping cart. Then, Maran passed all points of sale, exiting the store through the produce department entrance with his carriage. The grocery items were valued at $80.77. Loss prevention employees called police at approximately 3:25 p.m.

As police were taking Maran into custody, a search revealed a glass smoking pipe, commonly used to ingest narcotics, with charred residue. The pipe was inside a rolled up in a paper towel in the pocket of his jacket.

Maran was transported to police headquarters where he was charged with sixth degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $2,500 bond. He was also held on a parole division remand to actual custody order.