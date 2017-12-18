Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Dec. 14

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Dec. 14. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights earned their first win of the season in dramatic fashion, edging divisional Hall (1-1) by two, 43-41, at home. With the Warriors up by a point after a pass slipped off the fingertips of a Knight out of bounds with just under a minute to go in the contest, a jump ball on Hall’s ensuing inbounds pass pointed possession in Southington’s direction. However, a travel would give the ball right back to the Warriors. A pair of free throws put the Warriors up by three with 38.5 seconds to go, but a Brianna Harris three from the corner knotted the score. Following Harris’ triple, the Warriors quickly rushed the ball up the court past Southington’s full-court trap, only to lose the ball near the baseline. Madison Hulten grabbed the loose ball and hit Harris in transition near midcourt. Harris then found Allison Carr, who dribbled just outside the right post and hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer on a contested runner off the backboard. Janette Wadolowski paced the offense with 21 points and attacked the glass with 12 rebounds. Harris contributed with 13 points, going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and 3-for-6 beyond the arc. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they host Glastonbury (0-2) on Monday, Dec. 18 and then hit the road for Farmington (2-0) on Thursday, Dec. 21. Southington is currently 1-1.

