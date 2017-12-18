Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Dec. 16

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Dec. 16. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights commenced their season with a loss after falling by a goal, 3-2, to Tri Town (1-0) at home. Tri-Town got on the board first with a goal early in the first period that was arguably kicked into the goal off a rebound. Midway through the second period, Jake Albert had a good look at the net when he swooped in from the right side and beat the goalie. However, he was tripped by a defender, and the puck floated freely out to Drew Booth, who scored on a one-timer from the left circle to even the tally. Tri-Town regained the lead after a shot was redirected into the goal from the point later in the period, but then Booth returned. After a Warrior-Knight whiffed on a breakaway towards the net, the puck found its way back out to the point where Booth scored his second goal of the game on a laser, getting shoved and sliding on his knees across center ice after the shot. Tri-Town eventually scored the go-ahead game-winning goal on a breakaway late in the third period. Hall-Southington controlled possession and held the puck in Tri-Town’s zone for most of the game, but couldn’t capitalize on their offensive pressure, as multiple shots and breakaways were either blocked by the goalkeeper or deflected off the goalpost. Hall-Southington committed three penalties in the contest. The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice next week when they travel to the Enfield Twin Rinks on Saturday, Dec. 23 to play Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (0-0) in their lone game of the week. Game time is 4 p.m.

Indoor Track & Field—The Knights traveled to Hillhouse High School in New Haven for the 16th annual Hillhouse Invitational. Medalists from day one on Friday included the following: Elijah Rodriguez in the finals of the 55m hurdles (3rd, 8.10 in preliminaries); Shannon Litchfield in the 55m dash (5th, 8.14); Kate Kemnitz, Brooke Lynch, Anny Moquete-Volquez, and Laini Pizzitola in the distance medley (2nd, 13:57.84); and Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump (6th, 38’2”). Zachary Burleigh and Amanda Howe led Southington on Saturday’s day two with first-place finishes in the pole vault (13’) and shot put (39’5.50”). Other medalists from day two included the following: Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Allie Brown, and Samantha Przybylski in the 4x200m relay (5th, 1:53.56); Johnny Carreiro, Kolby Rogers, Rodriguez, and William Downes in the 4x200m relay (5th, 1:38.28); Kemnitz in the 600m run (5th, 1:48.24); Hannigan in the high jump (T6th, 5’8”); and Keegan Jarvis in the shot put (4th, 43’3.75”). The following qualified for the Class LL meet: Rodriguez in the 55m hurdles; Pelletier in the 55m dash (7.79); Przybylski in the 55m dash (7.99); Carreiro in the 55m dash (6.99); Natalie Verderame in the 300m dash (45.55); Brown in the 300m dash (46.20) and high jump (4’10”); Joseph Verderame in the 300m dash (38.99); the girls 4x200m relay; the boys 4x200m relay; Lynch, Moquete-Volquez, Natalie Verderame, and Kemnitz in the girls 4x800m relay (10:50.62); Joseph Verderame, Ryan Slesinski, Matthew Penna, and Hannigan in the 4x800m relay (9:06.90); Kemnitz in the 600m run; Conner Leone in the 3200m run (10:20.60); Sydney Garrison in the high jump (4’10”) and long jump (15’1”); Hannigan in the high jump; Jack Terray in the high jump (5’8”) and long jump (18’10”); Burleigh in the pole vault, Riddick in the long jump (15’2”); Howe in the shot put; Trinity Cardillo in the shot put (33’6.5”); and Jarvis in the shot put. The Knights will be back in action next week when they split up their varsity athletes for the Hartford Public Meet at Hartford Public High School and the Hillhouse Winter Relays at Hillhouse High School. Both meets are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23. Southington’s pole vaulters will compete in the Glastonbury Indoor Meet at Glastonbury High School on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Wrestling—The Blue Knights traveled to Waterford High School for the Lancer Tournament where their A team placed first out of 13 schools with 217 points, eight finalists, and four individual champions. Killingly (165.5) trailed behind Southington’s A team, followed by Lyman Memorial-Windham Tech (144). Southington’s B team placed seventh with 97.5 points. Paul Calo defeated Mason LaFlam of Lyman Memorial-Windham Tech with a 13-2 major decision to win the 170-pound weight class and earn Most Outstanding Wrestler honors. Derek Guida tied for third in the 152-pound weight class and finished with the fastest falls in the tournament. Other first-place finishes included Caleb Brick (113), Shaun Wagner (145), and Tagan Welch (152). Southington runners-up included Jacob Cardozo (132), Jason Brault (138), Tim Budnik (160), Sebby Lombardo (220), and Jake Monson (285). Luca Veneziano (182) and Jacob Vecchio (220) also tied for third, and Jackson Cardozo (106) took fourth. The Knights will be back on the mats next week when they host divisional Farmington on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in their lone match of the week. Match time is 4 p.m. Southington is currently 0-1.

SOUTHINGTON WINTER RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-3 (1-3).

