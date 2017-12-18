Personal care assistant arrested for stealing guitars

Barbara Jean Nolan, 54, of Southington, was taken into custody by Southington police at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. She was transported to police headquarters and charged on an active arrest warrant for stealing from a home while working as a personal care assistant.

The victim reported the thefts on Sept. 28 after realizing that multiple items and cash had been stolen from his residence. According to the warrant, Nolan was hired as a personal care attendant for the victim, but he reported suspicious behavior from Nolan at the time of the theft.

Officers found that Nolan stole two electric guitars from the victim and sold them at a local music shop. Once police began investigating the incident, Nolan returned to the Music Shop and purchased the guitars. She returned them to the victim. the guitars had an approximate value of $1,800.

Nolan was charged with fourth degree larceny. She was released on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Dec. 11.