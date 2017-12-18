Obituary: Remi G Dubuque, PhD, 82

Remi G Dubuque, PhD of Southington, 82, died Thursday evening, Dec 14 at HOCC at New Britain. He was the husband of Mary (Mueskes) Dubuque for 40 years.

Remi “Ray” was born in September 1935 in Worcester, MA the son of the late Remi and Anna (Noel) Dubuque. . He attended and graduated from St. John’s High School, Holy Cross College, Boston University, and University of Notre Dame (PhD) in Indiana. He taught at Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA, Loyola University in Chicago, Central Connecticut State University in New Britain and after retirement, Naugatuck and Middlesex Community colleges. He worked as a sales Representative in various fields and finally for 18 Years at Grolier Educational (now Scholastic) in Danbury.

In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by his sister, Claire Roy of Ballston Spa, NY, his sisters-in-law Eva Dubuque (Sun City, Arizona), Eugenia (Mueskes)Welch Manchester, NH, Marilyn Joy Mueskes(Pittsburgh, Pa), Brother-in-law Edward Mueskes(Newburyport, Mass), Nephews Fred Waldman (Orlando, FL) John Dubuque and wife Sandra-(Salem, Oregon), Nieces Debbie LaBreche and Roger (Galway, NY), Linda Klemenich and Daniel(Scottsdale, AZ), and several grand nephews and nieces as well as his cousin Sister Mary Theresilde Noel a cloistered nun in Germany. He also leaves his good friends, Daniel Valente and Vita and Anne Marie Gray.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Joseph Dubuque, brother-in-law Stanley Roy, brother in law Theodore Mueskes, sister in law Anne (Mueskes) Holsapple and sister in law Virginia Mueskes.

Remi had a strong faith in Jesus and the Shroud of Turin (Jesus’ burial cloth) and gave many lectures to help others understand its significance. Remi cared deeply for others (family, friends and the destitute) and tried to help whenever possible. He loved to tell anecdotes and jokes to entertain and make people happy. In recent years he has tried to help two homeless men–to better their lives. Remi enjoyed swimming at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain and developed strong friendships with four other men at the pool. I’m sure they will miss him.

He is an organ donor to help others in need.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Dec. 21st at 10:30 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington, Burial is at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be prior from 8:30-10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington

No flowers-donations to St. Thomas Church, Southington, Animal Friends of Connecticut, West Hartford, CT; Connecticut Humane Society, Newington, Ct. and Fidelco Guide Corporation, Bloomfield, Ct

