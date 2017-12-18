Obituary: Darlene Mae (Carroll) Yorski, 62

Darlene Mae (Carroll) Yorski, of Southington, died peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.She was the wife of Raymond Allen Yorski.

She was born in Rutland VT on June 20, 1955 the daughter of Bernice Marie (Rider) Carroll of W. Rutland, VT and the late Patrick Anthony Carroll. She was a graduate of Rutland High School and attended Tunxis Community College. She was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. She had worked at the Johnson and Johnson in Southington. She was a member of the American Legion Post 72 and was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church. Darlene was devoted to her family and friends.

Besides her husband and mother she is survived by her children, Russell Allen, Pamela Jean and Marissa Anne Yorski all of Southington, her grandchildren, Anthony Donald and Joseph Thomas Henderson. She also leaves her brothers and sisters, Roberta Carroll Ondrey, Patrick Anthony Carroll, Sharon Carroll-Tidman, John Joseph Carroll, Michael Anthony Carroll, Robert Lea Carroll, Bernice Carroll Charbonneau and Lisa Carroll Brown. She was predeceased by a daughter Amanda Lee Yorski.

The Funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 23, at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. at 10 a.m. Burial will be with Military Honors at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday 5-8 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com