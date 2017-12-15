Letter: Veteran committee member champions Wreaths Across America

To the editor:

Want to receive the best Christmas present ever this holiday season? Then stop by the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery at 317 Bow Ln. in Middletown this Saturday, Dec. 16. Be there by 11:30 a.m. sharp.

At that time, Wreaths Across America will be dropping off over 9,000 wreaths to be placed on all veteran graves at that time, and they need as many hands as possible to make this miracle happen. I guarantee that this will be the best gift you can give and receive this year. Make it a family event.

Please dress warmly from head to toe and stay as long as you can.

Thank you and God bles you and all our veterans.

Rachel Wache, member of the Southington Veterans Committee