Have yourself a merry Slambovian Christmas

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

As soon as you hear its name, the Slambovian Circus of Dreams sounds like a band with an idiosyncratic approach to music.

And if you look at photographs of the band, with the members’ very bohemian wardrobe, you would have that anticipation of idiosyncrasies confirmed.

So when you hear that the group is coming to Connecticut to perform “A Very Slambovian Christmas,” it would be understandable to anticipate that this isn’t the type of show that would take a Guy Lombardo Orchestra schmaltzy approach to holiday tunes.

But, as the band’s leader and singer Joziah Longo explained it, “We still have a little bit of Guy (Lombardo) in us as well.”

Longo, in a phone interview, said the group’s approach to holiday music is “pretty spherical” —offering up a broad selection of songs and styles.

Longo explained both his father and grandfather were musicians. And they would have him sing along as they performed holiday music.

“I’m steeped in traditional Christmas music,” he said.

However, the idiosyncratic band is not above taking its own approach to Christmas music as well.

Longo said he often writes one or two original Christmas songs each year for the Slambovians. Those songs, he said, have that old-time Christmas feel to it— but injected with some Slambovian “quirkiness.”

When they come to Fairfield Theater Co.’s Stage One, Longo said the group will be performing half original holiday tunes and half old traditional holiday tunes.

“It’s a pretty broad approach,” said Longo.

Longo said the Slambovian Circus of Dreams can take a broad approach to holiday music because of its fans.

“Everyone is comfortable, no matter the background,” said Longo of their audience. Even secular fans will find something to like from “A Very Slambovian Christmas.”

Besides the Christmas show, the Slambovian Circus of Dreams also performs a Halloween ball each year.

Longo said the band likes these holiday themed shows “because we’re a little odd. Holidays are odder than normal life.”

“Around these holidays, people transcend themselves,” added Longo. “They dig deeper into who they want to be.”

For instance, during Christmas time, people try to dig inside to find the good inside themselves, he said.

“It’s a time where we want to see the great humanness in each other,” said Tink Lloyd (accordion, cello, flute, theremin). “The show is about getting connected and digging deeper.”

(The band also includes Sharkey McEwen on guitars and mandolin) and Felipe Torres on drums and percussion.)

“People step outside of their objective reality,” said Longo of the holidays.

“We find these shows a little easier since we’re not roped into reality,’ said Longo.

Although there are some production values associated with the show– such as projections and decorations– the focus on the Christmas show is still on the music. Longo said the band would rather evoke Christmas via “the theater of the mind.”

And since music is the focus, the band does add a few extra musicians to fill out the sound on holiday shows.

“We have more firepower,” said Lloyd, “or sparkle power.”

Additionally, Longo said, the Christmas shows are known for pulling in a few surprise guests on stage. He said audiences should expect some musicians who call the Fairfield area home to show up.

In addition to the upcoming Christmas show, the Slambovian Circus of Dreams is in the midst of recording a new album.

Longo said the band was sparked to begin recording when he worked with a friend recording his own album.

Now the Slambovians’ latest album is making progress with several songs in the mixing stage. He expects the effort to be done in the coming months.

The band, which historically has released its albums on an independent label, released its last effort through Sony, said Longo. However, the band is still determining whether it wants to go the major label route again or release the album on its own imprint.

In the meantime, fans, will get to hear some samples of the new material when the band performs in Fairfield. Longo said the Slambovian Circus of Dreams will include non-holiday music, which will include fan favorites as well as new stuff.

Fairfield Theater Company’s StageOne, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield hosts the Slambovian Circus of Dreams’ “A Very Slambovian Christmas” Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28.

For more information, go to www.Slambovia.com or www.FairfieldTheatre.org