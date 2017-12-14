Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Dec. 13

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Dec. 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Wrestling—The Blue Knights opened their season with a 43-22 loss at Bristol Eastern. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Waterford High School for the Lancer Tournament on Saturday. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

