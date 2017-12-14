Man arrested for fixing PTO raffle and stealing prize

On Nov. 30, Alexander Stewart, 35, of Plantsville, turned himself into the Southington Police Department on an outstanding warrant for his arrest for fixing a raffle and stealing prizes from a PTO raffle.

Police received complaints that Steward was witnessed placing raffle tickets that he did not purchase into the raffle containers. He won two prizes in the raffle using tickets that were not sold to him by the organization. The tickets had numbers that weren’t among those sold by the organization. During their investigation, police found 180 fraudulent tickets that Stewart placed in the containers.

The following day, it was reported to police that a raffle prize went missing. Video surveillance showed Stewart leaving the event with three raffle prizes when he only won two.

Stewart was charged with three counts of sixth degree larceny and one count of third degree forgery. He was released on a $1,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Dec. 11.