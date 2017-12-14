Lowe’s employee arrested for stealing

Michael Criniti, 44, of New Britain, was arrested by police on Wednesday, Nov. 29 for stealing plumbing supplies and a leaf blower from Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southington. Criniti was an employee at the store.

The store’s loss prevention employees discovered the theft and reported it to police. The total value of the stolen merchandise was $2,256.83.

Criniti was charged with third degree larceny. He was released on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Dec. 11.

