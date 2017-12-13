Southington Public Library listings for the Dec. 15 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

December

Artist of the Month is Color Adult Coloring exhibit. An exhibit featuring work from members who attend the library’s Pages to Color meet-ups on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Exhibit features favorite coloring pages, cards, bookmarks and special drawings. In addition a fun poster of an old fashion town festival with hot air balloons and roller coasters colored by the groups will be on display.

An exhibit featuring work from members who attend the library’s Pages to Color meet-ups on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Exhibit features favorite coloring pages, cards, bookmarks and special drawings. In addition a fun poster of an old fashion town festival with hot air balloons and roller coasters colored by the groups will be on display. Brainy Babies Playgroup. Saturday, Dec. 2, 9:30 a.m. Free, drop-in playgroup for babies 10 months and younger and their adults presented by Southington Public Library and the World Language Department of Southington High School. Babies listen to foreign language stories read by native speakers of all ages to open their neural pathways while they play.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 9:30 a.m. Free, drop-in playgroup for babies 10 months and younger and their adults presented by Southington Public Library and the World Language Department of Southington High School. Babies listen to foreign language stories read by native speakers of all ages to open their neural pathways while they play. Children’s Craft Fair . Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to noon. Unique, handmade, and affordable gifts for someone special or a little holiday treat for yourself. All of the items for sale will be priced at $5 or less. Admission is free.

. Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to noon. Unique, handmade, and affordable gifts for someone special or a little holiday treat for yourself. All of the items for sale will be priced at $5 or less. Admission is free. Teen Crafternoon: Beaded Brass Earrings . Wednesday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m. Registration required. Heather Torre of Verdilune will lead this program where teens will be able to make two sets of dangling, beaded brass earrings. Keep one for yourself and give one away. Seating is limited.

. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m. Registration required. Heather Torre of Verdilune will lead this program where teens will be able to make two sets of dangling, beaded brass earrings. Keep one for yourself and give one away. Seating is limited. Gift gallery. Monday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m., in the children’s department, 255 Main St. Kids of all ages make a unique gift for someone special.

Monday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m., in the children’s department, 255 Main St. Kids of all ages make a unique gift for someone special. Songs and carols of the season. Monday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. The Southington Chamber Singers, with members from Bristol, Meriden, Wolcott, Woodbury, Wallingford, and Southington, will join the Nutmeg Flute Quartet to share some of their favorite Christmas songs.

Ongoing

Anime Club. Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime.

Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime. Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.

Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org. Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults. Gamers Gathering . Mondays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and spend a few hours playing your favorite board games and card games or trying new ones. Ages 13 and up.

. Mondays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and spend a few hours playing your favorite board games and card games or trying new ones. Ages 13 and up. Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over. Pajama Jam. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. No registration. Drop-in evening storytime. The whole family will sing, dance, move, grove and listen to stories. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Stuffed animals are welcome.

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. No registration. Drop-in evening storytime. The whole family will sing, dance, move, grove and listen to stories. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Stuffed animals are welcome. Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults. Saturday Morning Movies . Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m. in the children’s department. Popular kid’s movies are shown.

. Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m. in the children’s department. Popular kid’s movies are shown. Southington Sassy Skeins. Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 1 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts. Mentors will help get you started. Needles, yarn, and instruction books available.

Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 1 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts. Mentors will help get you started. Needles, yarn, and instruction books available. Teen Chess Club . Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and pit your mind against other chess enthusiasts.

. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and pit your mind against other chess enthusiasts. Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.

Miscellaneous