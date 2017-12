Southington Police detective Karen Apicella, left, helps her young partner choose the perfect toy during the annual Shop with a Cop event on Thursday, Dec. 7. Sponsored by the REACH foundation, the event partners underprivileged children with local and state police. Festivities began with food and games at Crystal Bees on Spring Street, followed by a one-on-one shopping experience at the Southington Target on West Street.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI