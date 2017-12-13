Police blotter for the Dec. 15 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Dec. 3:
- David R. Hugh, 65, of 77 Longview Dr., Kensington, was arrested on Nov. 27 and charged with failure to display headlights.
- Marilu Valentin, 40, of 40 Woodland St., New Britain, was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Andrew Dolce, 27, of 1337 Woodruff St., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive in the proper lane, and failure to obey a traffic signal.
- Jose Concepcion, 39, of 63 Belrose Ave., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Brandy M. Clayton, 40, of 78 Wilcox St., New Britain, was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Randy S. Grey, 36, of 147 Concord St., Bristol, was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with failure to maintain the proper lane and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- Dianna Stapleton-St Germaine, 51, of 999 E. Johnson Ave., Cheshire, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with two counts of possession of narcotics. In a separate incident, she was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Thomas J. Green, 77, of 234 Pierremount Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Sebastian D. Licznerski, 20, of 37 Mark Dr., Plantsville, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- Bobbi B. Jakiela, 43, of 42 Manor Rd., Plantsville, was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, following too closely, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and assault on personnel.
- Daniel Sarfo, 28, of 286 Lawlor St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with possession of narcotics and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
- Barbara Nolan, 54, of 112 Belden St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with fourth degree larceny.
- Elvin Feliciano, 24, of 50 New Park Ave., Hartford, was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with second degree threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon. In a separate incident, he was charged with risk of injury to a child, second degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.
- Geraldine Moreno, 26, of 160 Brown St., Hartford, was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with risk of injury to a child, second degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.
- Douglas Gray-Leclair, 36, of 17 Coach Dr., Southington was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with disorderly conduct. In a separate incident, he was charged with second degree violation of conditions of release.
- Marc Gray-Leclair, 31, of 17 Coach Dr., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with disorderly conduct. In a separate incident, he was charged with second degree violation of conditions of release.
- Jennifer Hughes, 30, of 247 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Lanette F. Richardson, 53, of 218 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny and first degree trespassing.
- Steven Nixer, 21, of 26 Lincoln Pl, Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with two counts of violation of a protective order.