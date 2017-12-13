Obituary: Robert Arnold Cox, 1939-2017

Robert Arnold Cox, 1939-2017, passed away on December 9, 2017 after a lengthy illness. Bob was born in Sherman Mills, Maine to Harold and Irene (Cox) Doliber. Bob lost his father a few years later and was lovingly raised on the family farm by Augustus and Fred Cox. Bob attended the University of Maine to study agriculture. Deciding farm livin’ was not the life for him he moved to Connecticut in 1959, where he learned the tools of the manufacturing trade eventually joining All Five Tool Company / North American Spring Tool as a partner, where he spent the bulk of his working years. Until his illness Bob was a consultant for Sirois Tool in Berlin, CT.

Bob enjoyed traveling and dining out with his wife Beth. His generosity and willingness to help friends and family was well known, as was his love of practical jokes, The Boston Red Sox, Foxwoods, Lobster and his pups.

Bob is survived by his devoted Wife Beth (Scott) Cox, mother Irene Doliber, his children; Rhonda Cox, Cindy Cox, Robert F. Cox, their mother Janice Cox (Mel Armstrong), Kyle Cox, Damon Angelone, Michael Angelone (Sue), Rhonda DeNoto (Mike), his 11 grandchildren; Trevor Johnson, Shane Johnson, Raina Cox, Kenley Cox, Bela Belaire, Carrissa Winters, Amber Angelone, Conner Angelone, Frankie DeNoto, Mickey DeNoto, Randy DeNoto. 4 great grandchildren, siblings; Clifton Sumner (Maureen), Joan Duffy, Herbert Perkins, half-siblings; Mary Annis (Gary), Helen Lane (Frank), Clancy Hayes (Rachel), Gagie Raven (Brian), many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Lucy.

Please join us in a Celebration of life at the Southington Grange Hall, 137 Knowles Avenue, Plantsville, CT 06479 on Wednesday 12/27/17 from 4-7pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Public Television https://cptv.org or American Diabetes Association and play your favorite slot machine in memory of Bob, he would love that.

Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online tributes and more information.