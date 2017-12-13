Obituary: Mary (Mongillo) Keegan, 100

Mary (Mongillo) Keegan, 100, of Southington, died peacefully in Christ on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, under care for a short illness while with her only son Edward Keegan and his wife Sandra at their home in New Jersey. Mary was a life-long resident of Southington and was married to the late Edward Murphy Keegan.

She is survived by her son, Edward, three grandchildren, Karyn Lockhead (predeceased in Pennsylvania), Kristen Miller and Kevin Keegan of New Jersey. Mary had 6 great grandchildren; Alyxandra and Sean Andrew Lockhead, Jared and Nicole Miller and Karyna and Eli Keegan. She also leaves behind a sister Adeline of Meriden and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was retired from the former Marlin Rockwell a division of Northrop Grumman and was a life-long member of St. Thomas RC church in Southington. All services will be in Southington.

Viewing will be 5 to 7pm Thursday, Dec.14th at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Street. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol Street, on Friday, Dec. 15th at 10:30 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Matthew the Apostle Parish, Samaritans Fund, 335 Dover Chester Rd. Randolph, NJ 07869 where her son serves as Deacon.

