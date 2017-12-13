Obituary: George E. Howard, 91

George E. Howard, 91, of Southington passed away on Sunday, Dec. 10th at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joan (Masi) Howard.

He was born on May 26, 1926 in Waterbury the son of the late William and Eva (Bendler) Howard. George was a US Navy Veteran of WWII and served aboard the USS Sheridan. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Sherwood Medical Industries in Waterbury. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Sheraton Council in Waterbury. He was an avid bowler, golfer and fisherman.

In addition to his wife Joan he is survived by his children Kathleen and husband Dave Ramanauskas of Cheshire, Karen and husband Everett Shaw of South Carolina, Kenneth Howard of GA and William and wife Peggy Torello of MA, grandchildren Stephanie, Ian, Dana, Michael and Kelly, great grandchildren Brooke, Rylan, Garrett, Landon, Kaiden and Hunter. He also leaves a brother Richard and wife Delores Howard of Waterbury and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Frannie, William, Edward and Thomas and sisters Mae and Peggy.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 at 10:30 am at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville. Calling hours will be prior at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 21l N. Main St. from 9-10 am. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.

