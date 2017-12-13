Fire report for the Dec. 15 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 44 incidents from Monday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Dec. 3:
Monday, Nov. 27
- 2:53:15 p.m., West St. and Executive Blvd., Oil or other combustible liquid
- 3:21:40 p.m., 29 High St., YMCA, Unintentional transmission of alarm
Tuesday, Nov. 28
- 2:28:29 p.m., 505 N. Main St., Stop & Shop, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 5:37:59 p.m., 2004 West St., Cumberland Farms, Vehicle accident
- 5:41:41 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 5:54:44 p.m., 108 Germania St., Building fire
- 5:56:21 p.m., 716 Queen St., Buffalo Wild Wings, Vehicle accident
- 7:40:16 p.m., 100 Victoria Dr., Flanders, Vehicle accident
Wednesday, Nov. 29
- 12:17:37 a.m., 388 Pleasant St., Calendar House, Alarm system activation, no fire
- 4:49:37 a.m., 235 Spring St., Newcomb Spring, Sprinkler activation, no fire
- 7:54:27 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 9:02:51 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
- 10:34:57 a.m., 46 Garden Gate Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 1:56:00 p.m., 41 Whitlock Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle
Thursday, Nov. 30
- 5:00:34 a.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Assist police or other government entity
- 6:55:19 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, System malfunction
- 6:59:37 a.m., 45 Railroad Ave., Smoke detector activation
- 1:31:24 p.m., 564 W. Center St., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 4:20:38 p.m., 319 Marion Ave., HazMat release investigation
- 6:20:58 p.m., 365 Queen St., Cosmo Corner, Smoke detector activation
- 11:18:58 p.m., 53 Spring St., Authorized controlled burning
Friday, Dec. 1
- 7:04:48 a.m., 90 Deer Run, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 12:09:44 p.m., 99 Executive Blvd. South, Lock-out Vehicle
- 12:22:12 p.m., 5 Charles St., CO detector activation
- 3:37:13 p.m., 255 Main St., Library, Lock-out Vehicle
- 4:05:40 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Oil or other combustible liquid
- 6:22:11 p.m., 4 Brookside Dr., Lock-out Building
Saturday, Dec. 2
- 12:00:00 p.m., 1217 Queen St., Public service
- 12:44:08 p.m., 931 Queen St., Kitchen Cab, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 1:13:32 p.m., 75 Spring Hill Rd., Unauthorized burning
- 1:45:06 p.m., 613 Queen St., Starbucks, Person in distress
- 2:04:31 p.m., 1685 West St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 2:31:11 p.m., 75 Spring St., BJ’s Wholesale, Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 3:23:46 p.m., Curtiss St. and Lazy Ln., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke
- 5:39:24 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 7:25:50 p.m., West St. and Executive Blvd., Vehicle accident
Sunday, Dec. 3
- 6:11:45 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Unintentional transmission of alarm
- 9:00:52 a.m., 1108 Marion Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 9:51:11 a.m., 26 Luciano Dr., Water or steam leak
- 1:12:19 p.m., 216 Mulberry St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 3:12:30 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 4:22:31 p.m., 24 Silo Dr., Vehicle accident
- 8:07:37 p.m., 75 Spring St., BJ’s Wholesale, Alarm system sounded