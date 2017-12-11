Obituary: George A. Smedberg, 90

GREENSBORO, N.C. – George A. Smedberg, 90, formerly of Southington, CT, went to be with our Lord on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. He peacefully transitioned while at Beacon Place (HPCG). He was the husband of (predeceased) Virginia F. Smedberg for 66 years. They are now together again in their heavenly home!

The second oldest of 6 children, George was born on Nov. 5, 1927, in Bristol, CT, the son of the late William R. and Alberta (Elton) Smedberg. He both entered and left this world on the day of a snowstorm.

He is survived by his children, Douglas Smedberg (and wife, Gayle,) of Greensboro, NC, Bruce Smedberg (and wife, Janice,) of Ft. Myers, FL, and Arthur Smedberg (and wife, Kathleen,) of Plantsville, CT. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his brother, Larry of Rocky Hill, CT, and his sister, Frances M. (Smedberg) White of Bristol, CT; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers and one sister. His family was his top priority as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.

George proudly served his country as a PFC in the Army and was stationed in Japan in support of the Korean conflict. He was known for his warm smile, friendly blue eyes, and contagious sense of humor. As a friend to many, he was a man of high integrity, possessing honesty, loyalty, and kindness. He was an avid reader and started each day with crossword puzzles. As an outstanding athlete, he was nicknamed “Crusher.” To his sons’ friends he was referred to as “Iron George.”

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.