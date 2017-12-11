Fazoli’s offers meet and greet with Santa

Fazoli’s Italian restaurant, at 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., will be offering a free meet and greet with Santa on Saturday Dec. 15. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the restaurant will offer a break from holiday shopping with a visit from Santa and up to three kids’ meals for 99 cents with the purchase of an adult entree.

“We are very excited to be a part of the Southington community and offer this event,” store manager Nicole Logins said in a chamber of commerce press release. “Come down and join us for some holiday fun and enjoy a family meal at a great price.”

In addition, the restaurant will be accepting donations of winter outerwear to be donated to Southington Community Services.

Fazoli’s offers over 25 classic, fast and fresh Italian dishes. This is the first Fazoli’s location in New England. The restaurant opened last month.