Letter: Resident enjoyed White Christmas in the Community event

To the editor:

I would like to express my appreciation to The Village of Plantsville Association and The Merchants of Downtown Southington for putting on the wonderful “White Christmas in the Community” event.

My family arrived in downtown Southington shortly after the start of the celebration, at 5 p.m., and visited the various activities in the downtown before going over to Plantsville to take part in the festivities there. We then came back to the downtown and stayed until the end of the celebrations at 9 p.m.

All of the people we met organizing the activities were so friendly and helpful. There was truly a spirit of Christmas in the air. The shuttle buses running between Downtown and Plantsville were a great idea to help people get from the one site to the other without having to worry about driving. It was great to see so many people out and about walking around the downtown. The town felt alive and there was a great feeling of community.

Some of the things we enjoyed were the goats from Bradley Farm, hot chocolate at the First Congregational Church, popcorn at the Witch Doctor, photos with Santa at the Legion, the outstanding flute concert at SoCCA, making your own ornament at Zingarella and the bonfire and entertainment at Faith Living Church. In short, we had an awesome time.

I would like to give a special thanks to Faith Living Church as this organization takes part in so many community activities and is so generous in giving back to the community. This Christmas event comes after the wonderful Halloween festival at the Southington Drive In that we attended not too long ago. Events like these make me so proud to call Southington my home.

Thank you to all of those who made this wonderful event happen. I and many others truly appreciate your efforts. You did a great job!

Michael Kryzanski, Southington