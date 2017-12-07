Obituary: Peter Bess, 90

Peter Bess, 90, of Southington died Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at the Jefferson House in Newington. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline (Renshaw) Bess.

Born December 31, 1936 in New Britain he was the son of the late Theodore and Mary (Spundt) Bess.

Peter was a veteran of WWII serving with the U.S. Army as a medic and a member of the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72. He retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as an accountant. He built his own boat, loved bowling and crossword puzzles and doted on his granddaughters.

He is survived by two daughters, Cathleen Taylor of Meriden and Sandra Mack and husband William of Newington; sisters, Anna Olson, Anastacia Kawka, Katherine Watrous and Julia (Judy) Mosey; five grandchildren, Jennifer and Rebecca Lindsay, Melissa Taylor-Giorlando, MD and husband Justin and Haley and Lyndsey Mack and a great grandson, Michael Giorlando, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Michael Bess and a grandson, Eric Mathew Bess. The family wants to than the entire staff at the Jefferson House for the compassionate and loving care given to Peter and his family for the past two and a half years

His funeral will be held on Monday 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial with military honors will be at South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 12 – 2 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

