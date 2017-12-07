Obituary: Charles ‘Chuck’ Davenport, 56

Charles “Chuck” L. Davenport, 56, passed away on December 5, 2017. He was the husband of Sherry (Putnam) Davenport. Chuck was born on June 10, 1961 in Southington, and is the son of Charles F. Davenport of Southington and the late Blanche (Seile) Davenport.

Chuck owned his own construction business and was a carpentry teacher at H.C. Wilcox Technical School in Meriden.

In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his two daughters Nicole Heft and husband Tyler of Oxford and Jessica Davenport and her boyfriend Robert Knapp, of Southington. Chuck is also survived by his brother David Davenport and his wife Linda of Cheyenne, WY, his sister Corinne Rescigno and her husband John of Saugus, MA and sister in law Carol Davenport. He was predeceased by his brother Timothy Davenport, husband of Carol. Chuck will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family who he loved so dearly.

Family meant everything to Chuck and the bond he shared with all of his friends was irreplaceable. Chuck spent his life becoming a master carpenter and was able to share his gift with his students. He loved taking drives in the antique cars, spending hours on his sea-doo on the lake and being Mr. Fix-It. Chuck spent many years coaching softball for not only his daughters but many other players who touched his life and cherished all of the special friendships made along the way. Chuck will be remembered by his infectious smile and will always be Mr. Dav.

Services will be held on Monday December 11, 2017 at the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday at 2 p.m. to 6 p.m at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

A special donation in lieu of flowers can be made to Treasurer, State of CT (Memo: H.C. Wilcox Carpentry Department; Wilcox Tech HS, 298 Oregon Rd. Meriden, CT 06451) to honor his life. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com