Obituary: Anne R. (Carpenter) Steeves, 92

Anne R. (Carpenter) Steeves, 92, longtime Southington resident, passed away at her home on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. She had been the loving wife of the late Frank R. Steeves for over 50 years.

Anne was born on January 2, 1925 in Hammond Plantation, Maine. She loved to cook and bake and adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her 5 children: 3 sons, Larry, Dean and Jay and 2 daughters, Gay and Diane. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters: Betty McAfee, Lorraine Stevens, Lucille Spaulding, Hazel Ham, and Gloria Raymond, brother Bob McClain, all of Maine, her twin sister, Geraldine Case of Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Frank, she was predeceased by her parents, William and Ruby Carpenter, her daughter Linda Steeves; two brothers: Joe Carpenter and Hazen McClain and 4 sisters: Ray Worth Kelly, Nadine Wood, Dorrie McClain and Joyce Artchaleta.

A funeral service will be held on 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Visitation will be held before the service from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

