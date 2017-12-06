Police blotter for the Dec. 8 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Monday, Nov. 27:
- Chelsea Groglio, 27, of 62-64 Kent Cornwall Rd., was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Keyla Sanchez, 19, of 380 Holcomb St., Hartford, was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Finn Gordon, 21, of 17 Stony Brook Dr., Glastonbury, was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with second degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.
- Gabriella Narus, 23, of 36 Deacon Circle, Southington, was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Susan Narus, 62, of 36 Deacon Circle, Southington, was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- James A. Ventura, 31, of 37 Williams St., New Britain, was arrested on Nov. 24 and charged with failure to maintain lane, following too closely, and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- Rosemary Dugee, 59, of 1151 Meriden Ave., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with third degree assault and interfering with an officer.
- Michael R. Leary, 32, of 6 Florence Ln., Plantsville, was arrested on Nov. 27 and charged with second degree failure to appear.