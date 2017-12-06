Obituary: Roland E. LaPerriere, 92

It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Roland E. LaPerriere, 92, of Southington. He passed away on December 4, 2017. He was the husband of Evelyn (Murphy) LaPerriere.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1924, in Grand Mere, Quebec, Canada, the son of the late Antonio and Azilica (Pellerin) LaPerriere. Roland was a US Army Veteran of WWII. Prior to his retirement he was a draftsman for Acme Steel Rule & Die in Waterbury. He was a member of the American Legion Kiltonic Post #72 in Southington. He enjoyed playing golf and was a former member of the Mill Plain golf league and was proud of his two holes-in-one. He also enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Good Fellas bowling league for many years. Roland was an avid fan of the men’s and women’s UCONN basketball teams.

In his retirement years, Roland enjoyed traveling with Evelyn to Naples Florida during the winter months. They also had fond memories of their trips to Ireland, France and Cape Cod. But most of all, Roland loved to be with his wife of 68 years surrounded by their family at the numerous gatherings held throughout the years. He faced all of his challenges with strength and determination and was the consummate gentleman.

In addition to his wife Evelyn, he is survived by his children, Janice Giroux and husband Norman of Southington, Robert LaPerriere and wife Roberta of Bonita Springs, FL, Raymond LaPerriere and wife Susan of Wolcott and Jim LaPerriere and wife Kristine of Prospect, 9 grandchildren Jeff and Steve Giroux, Robert Jr., Ryan, Brian, Kevin, Lauren, Nicholas and Jack LaPerriere also 7 great grandchildren Ben, Alex, Zoey, Kyla, Madyson, Dylan and Brendon. He also leaves 2 sisters Madeline Altfeter of Wallingford and Sue DeBonis of Waterbury and a sister-in-law Margaret Pettit of Cheshire and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by 2 brothers and 6 sisters.

A celebration of Roland’s life will be held on Thursday December 7th at 11:30 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders St. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 9 am to 11am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery in Southington.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KA 66675.

