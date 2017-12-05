Woman arrested for assault at Recreation Park

Isabella Casale, 18, of Wethersfield, turned herself in to Southington police on Tuesday, Dec. 5 on an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

The warrant stemmed from an incident at occurred at Recreation Park in Southington on Oct. 13 in which Casale and two juveniles allegedly assaulted another female at the park. As a result of the assault, the victim suffered a concussion.

Casale was charged with second degree assault, breach of peace, and conspiracy to commit assault. She was held on a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on the same day.

The identities of the juveniles involved are not being released by police.