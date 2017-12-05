Mine Hollow Road will be closed tomorrow

Southington police announced that Mine Hollow road will be closed to all through traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 6, beginning at 7 a.m. The road closure will allow workers to complete the second phase of a water main repair project that began on Nov. 30.

Mine Hollow Road, which runs between Flanders Road and Long Bottom Road, will be closed to all through traffic due to a water main repairs. For those residents who live on Mine Hollow Road, access will be available from Flanders Road.

There is no exact time as to when the road will be reopened, but officials expect the road to be reopened at approximately 7 p.m. This will impact both the morning and afternoon commute.