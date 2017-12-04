Woman arrested for stealing from Target

Marilu Valentin, 40, of New Britain, was turned over to the Southington Police on Nov. 29, at approximately 9 a.m., for an active warrant for her arrest. The arrest stems from a theft investigation at the Southington Target store on Oct. 12, 2017.

The warrant Valentin was observed entering the store with an empty shopping cart and selecting merchandise from the shelves in multiple toy aisles. Then, she pushed the shopping cart past all points of sale and exited the store without paying for the items in the cart. This incident was captured on store surveillance video.

Target loss prevention personnel and the Southington Police were able to identify Valentin as the female in the video and establish probable cause for the arrest warrant.

All of the items in the cart could not be identified; however the total value of items that were identified was $250.97.

Valentin was processed and charged with sixth degree larceny and held on a $2,000 bond.