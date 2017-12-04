Police: Update on missing person case

Southington police have noted that there have been several inquiries into the connection between a deceased person found in New York State and the Charles Davenport case that is currently under investigation by the Southington Police Department.

Based on information received from New York Police, there does not appear to be a connection to this Southington case.

Police are still asking anyone who has had contact with him or has any additional information to call them immediately at (860) 621-0101.